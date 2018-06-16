Congressman: Why Does Anti-Trump Agent Peter Strzok Still Have A Job At The FBI?

“This Tarnishes The Great Reputation Of The Amazing Patriots Up & Down The Ranks At The Fbi…”

The damning report by the Justice Department inspector general has unleashed a flood of questions, particularly about the bureau’s handling of political bias within its ranks. One Republican congressman from New York asked a question many others, including President Trump, have been left wondering: Why does FBI agent Peter Strzok still have a job with the bureau?

“Peter Strzok should not be employed at the FBI as a waterboy, let alone as an FBI agent,” wrote Rep. Lee Zeldin Thursday. “Why does he still have a job at the Bureau? This tarnishes the great reputation of the amazing patriots up & down the ranks at the FBI who actually pursue justice objectively & responsibly.”

Strzok’s overt anti-Trump bias became public knowledge last year when Robert Mueller was forced to remove him from his role in the Russia probe after messages between Strzok and former bureau lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, came to light. – READ MORE

