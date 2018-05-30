Pro-Life Coalition To Starbucks CEO: If You Care About Racism So Much, Then Stop Supporting Planned Parenthood

In response to Starbucks closing 8,000 of its stores on Tuesday to correct its employees’ “unconscious bias,” a pro-life coalition spearheaded by Dr. Alveda King and Brent Bozell has released an open letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson asking that he end the company’s ongoing love affair with abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood if Starbucks cares so much about race relations.

“A coalition of pro-life leaders, led by the grassroots organization ForAmerica, has released an open letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson challenging him to stop donations to Planned Parenthood which takes precious lives away from minority communities and was founded by Margaret Sanger – an outspoken racist,” reads the group’s accompanying statement.

With signatures from Priests for Life founder Father Frank Pavone and Father Shenan of Human Life International, the letter highlights Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s racist past and how her legacy has carried over into the Roe v. Wade era, with a disproportionately high number of black babies aborted every year in Planned Parenthood clinics.

“If you think this public relations fix means Starbucks is no longer complicit in racism, it’s time to wake up and smell your own coffee,” the letter reads.- READ MORE

