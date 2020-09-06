Owner of Salon Visited by Nancy Pelosi Raises over $220,000 on GoFundMe

Former Nevada State GOP chairman Amy Tarkanian has raised over $220,000 for Erica Kious, the owner of the salon Nancy Pelosi attended Monday.

“Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done on Monday, is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving,” political commentator and former actress Amy Tarkanian wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to gather support for Kious’ business.

“A maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited eSalon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “Haircuts are permitted, according to the guidance, but shampooing and hair coloring services are not.”

Even so, Speaker Nancy “Antoinette” Pelosi went to Kious’ business for a “wash and blowout” on August 31 — maskless, in defiance of her own public positions on the response to the novel coronavirus global pandemic. Pelosi doubled down, claiming she had been “set up” for political reasons by Kious and was owed an apology.

On September 3, Kious responded to the accusations, calling Pelosi’s claims “totally false and outrageous.” A visibly emotional Kious turned the tables on Pelosi, calling for the career politician to apologize to the country for her behavior. – READ MORE

