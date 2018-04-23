EMOTIONAL VIDEO — Witness: Van struck ‘every single thing’ on Toronto sidewalk (Video)

Police have arrested a suspect after a white van mounted the curb and struck numerous pedestrians in Toronto.

The incident happened on Yonge Street south of Finch Avenue, according to the Toronto Police Service. Initial estimates suggest eight to 10 people were struck.

Witness Alex Shaker, who was driving southbound at the time, says the van was travelling at high speed on the sidewalk. The van was also southbound.

Police say a white van has struck numerous pedestrians in Toronto.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV News Channel on Monday afternoon.

Shaker said he saw the vehicle strike someone with a stroller.

“He just destroyed so many people’s lives,” he said. “Every single thing that got in his way.”

Witness Phil Zullo, who was driving northbound, says he first noticed the commotion when he saw police taking down a male suspect.

Zullo says he continued north, where he saw “shoes and hats flown everywhere.”

The extent of injuries is unknown and ambulances are on the scene.

