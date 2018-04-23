Rod Rosenstein Eyeing Exit from DOJ; Mulling Job Offers from Network TV News and Law Firms

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is mulling job offers from at least one mainstream media network television news team and two law firms who would hire the embattled public servant as a partner, according to sources in the Justice Department.

The problem is Rosenstein still employed by the Justice Department.

Perhaps not for long.

But he might be looking for a way to parachute out before he is fired by President Trump. Or have a landing pad in case he is fired.

NBC News has discussed a position with Rosenstein as an on-air pundit and analyst, sources said. And a Washington D.C.-based law firm has inquired about his services as well as a Baltimore-based law firm.

What, no CNN?

Rosenstein is overseeing U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia Trump probe.

Rosenstein also signed off on at least one of the FISA applications to get wiretaps applied to Trump and his inner circle during the 2016 election cycle.

After being muscled to release the controversial FISA Memo by GOP lawmakers — and then again being pressured to release James Comey’s memos on Trump last week — Rosenstein might be looking for the exit door regardless of what Trump is planning to do with him.

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

