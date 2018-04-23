Security World
Toronto van attack – Five people dead after van mounts pavement and mows down pedestrians in Toronto
AT least five people are dead after being struck by a van mounting a pavement in Toronto, Canada.
Cops were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue after a speeding white rental van hit pedestrians before fleeing the scene.
The incident happened just before 1:30pm local time (18:30 GMT) in Canada’s largest city.
Cops have arrested the driver of the van but have not yet established a motive for the attack.
One eyewitness claimed the driver appeared “in control” of the vehicle as it hit pedestrians. However, it is not yet known if it was a deliberate act or a traffic mishap.
The incident happened 18 miles from G7 ministers, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, meeting to discuss terrorism and cyber security. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
AT LEAST ten people have been killed and another 16 injured after a van mounted a pavement in Toronto, Canada. Eyewitnesses likened the attack to “a war zone” after a speeding white ren…