Toronto van attack – Five people dead after van mounts pavement and mows down pedestrians in Toronto

Posted on by
AT least five people are dead after being struck by a van mounting a pavement in Toronto, Canada.

Cops were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue after a speeding white rental van hit pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened just before 1:30pm local time (18:30 GMT) in Canada’s largest city.

Cops have arrested the driver of the van but have not yet established a motive for the attack.

One eyewitness claimed the driver appeared “in control” of the vehicle as it hit pedestrians. However, it is not yet known if it was a deliberate act or a traffic mishap.

The incident happened 18 miles from G7 ministers, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, meeting to discuss terrorism and cyber security. – READ MORE

