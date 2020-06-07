Looters Clear Out Groceries In Chicago’s South Side, Leaving Residents With Little Food

Chicago’s South Side already struggled with food deserts, but looters and rioters just made the problem worse for its low-income residents.

Food deserts are urban areas where it is difficult for residents to find affordable or fresh, quality foods. Violence in the area over the weekend has exacerbated the problem, as looters cleaned out grocery stores, CBS 2 reported.

One of the stores that was looted over the weekend was the Jewel-Osco on 75th. William Wright, a resident of the area, showed frustration over the damage done to the store.

“It’s kind of a sad thing to think about,” he said. “I take my grandma here every Sunday.”

“It’s not what you do. It’s how do you do it,” Wright added. “What did we accomplish, aside from take our property value down and embarrass ourselves?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --