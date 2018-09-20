Kavanaugh Friend Mark Judge Says He ‘Has No Memory’ Of Alleged Sexual Assault

Mark Judge is reportedly a lifelong friend of Kavanaugh, and according to Ford’s own letter, which detailed how Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted Ford when the pair were in high school, was present in the room as Kavanaugh held Ford down and pawed at her clothing.

He is also the only potential material witness to the assault, which Ford claims happened during a party at a private home.

Judge, through his attorneys, says he has no memory of the incident and that he “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.” – READ MORE