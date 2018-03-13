Eminem slams NRA in iHeartRadio performance: ‘They love their guns more than our children’

Time Magazine reported Monday Eminem added a freestyle verse to his song “Nowhere Fast,” accusing gun owners of “loving their guns more than our children.”

The performance was introduced by Alex Moscou, a survivor of the fatal school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students died.

Moscou said he and other survivors were “tired of hearing politicians sending their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again.”

When Eminem took to the stage in front of a cheering crowd, he quickly pointed out to the funding the National Rifle Association has previously provided to politicians.

“This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is our way/They’re responsible for this whole production/They hold the strings, they control the puppet/And they threaten to take donor bucks/So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging/Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons/They love their guns more than our children,” rapped Eminem. – READ MORE

