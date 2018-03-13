True Pundit

Politics

Dem Lawmaker: Betsy DeVos Is ‘Rich, White, and Dumber Than a Bag of Hammers’

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) on Monday blasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for being “rich, white, and dumber than a bag of hammers,” following her “60 Minutes” interview:

The California Democrat is not the only person to have criticized DeVos for her apparent struggle during the interview. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) also mocked her for having trouble answering “basic questions about education,” as did Cameron Kasky, one of the student survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dem Lawmaker: Betsy DeVos Is 'Rich, White, and Dumber Than a Bag of Hammers'
Dem Lawmaker: Betsy DeVos Is 'Rich, White, and Dumber Than a Bag of Hammers'

“Dear President Trump, if you want to meet someone who has an actual IQ problem..."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: