Dem Lawmaker: Betsy DeVos Is ‘Rich, White, and Dumber Than a Bag of Hammers’

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) on Monday blasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for being “rich, white, and dumber than a bag of hammers,” following her “60 Minutes” interview:

Dear President Trump, if you want to meet someone who has an actual IQ problem (as opposed to just being black), meet your Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Rich, white, and dumber than a bag of hammers. https://t.co/hrkNuF1OQW — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) March 12, 2018

The California Democrat is not the only person to have criticized DeVos for her apparent struggle during the interview. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) also mocked her for having trouble answering “basic questions about education,” as did Cameron Kasky, one of the student survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February. – READ MORE

