New Book Details How Al Gore ‘Lavishly’ Profited Off Climate Lobbying

A new book titled “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change” catalogues how former Vice President Al Gore became “by far the most lavishly funded fossil fuel player in the global warming debate today.”

Written by Marc Morano, founder of ClimateDepot.com, the book lays out how Gore, who spent most of his life in politics, became a multimillionaire. In an excerpt from the book, Morano writes:

And it’s not just universities, professors, and green organizations that have reaped financial benefits from the climate panic. Former vice president Al Gore has done quite well for himself, too. As Bloomberg News reported, “In the last personal finance report he filed as vice president, Gore disclosed on May 22, 2000, that the value of his assets totaled between $780,000 and $1.9 million.”

Buy by 2007, Gore’s wealth had skyrocketed. By that point he had a net worth “well in excess” of $100 million, including pre–public offering Google stock options, according to an article at Fast Company. MIT scientist Richard Lindzen declared that Gore wanted to become the world’s first “carbon billionaire.” After the Obama administration bloated climate and energy stimulus packages, Gore was on the path to that achievement.

By 2008, Gore was so flush that he announced a $300 million campaign to promote climate fears and so-called solutions. And he just kept raking it in. According to a 2012 Washington Post report, “14 green-tech firms in which Gore invested received or directly benefited from more than $2.5 billion in loans, grants and tax breaks, part of Obama’s historic push to seed a U.S. renewable-energy industry with public money.” – READ MORE

