Politics
DNC Closes November With Debt, Lowest Fundraising In Ten Years
The Democratic National Committee closed out November 2017 fundraising with a few million in debt.
On the other hand, the Republican National Committee closed November with no debt and a surplus, according to the Federal Election Commission.
2017: $5.7 million
This is the lowest fundraising year for the DNC in an non-election year since 2007. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller