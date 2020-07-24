Embarrassing: Only 19 people watching Joe Biden’s livestream event at the 26 minute mark

Share:

Viewership during a Joe Biden livestream event were so ungodly low, that it makes you wonder if this was a private event? But then again, why on earth would they hold a “private event” that the public could see?

Regardless, of what’s going on here, the optics are a total disaster.

You can see below in the image Joe Biden holding a live stream event, and after 26 minutes there are only 19 people watching. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.