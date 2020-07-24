WATCH: Portland Mayor Joins Violent ‘Protest’; Booed by Protesters, Tear Gassed by Feds

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined a violent demonstration in his city Wednesday night at which “protesters” threw flaming bags of garbage at a federal courthouse — and where he was jeered by the crowd before being tear gassed by federal officers.

The Oregonian reported that the mayor’s appearance on the 56th night of violent “protest” in downtown Portland “attracted attention and jeers from the crowd of more than 2,000 people” at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler withstands two rounds of tear gassing by federal law enforcement agents before being whisked off by his team to the city’s municipal services building. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/c9FmuVVhtU — Deborah Bloom (@deborahebloom) July 23, 2020

The mob turns on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. They demand total submission. pic.twitter.com/bXiM0lXFN8 — CommiesSuck.357 (@ASimplePatriot) July 23, 2020

USA Today reported: “The mayor was caught in a chaotic display of violence and mayhem that began around 11:15 p.m., after some protesters threw flaming bags of garbage over a fence protecting the local federal courthouse, prompting the federal officers to fire tear gas at the crowd.” – READ MORE

