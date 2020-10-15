Emails: Hunter Biden Strives for ‘Lasting and Lucrative Arrangement’ with Chinese Nationals

Hunter Biden canvassed possible business involvement with a major Chinese firm as he sought deals that would be “interesting for me and my family,” according to a new batch of emails released by the New York Post on Thursday.

The son of the Democratic presidential nominee corresponded with China’s largest private energy provider, CEFC, messages unearthed by the Post from what is alleged to be Hunter’s personal laptop show.

In one missive sent to Hunter in May 2017 titled “Expectations,” details of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business venture were discussed.

He was identified as the “chair/vice chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the now bankrupt Shanghai conglomerate China Energy Co.

Hunter’s pay was “850” and the correspondence also outlined he “has some office expectations he will elaborate.” – READ MORE

