Latest Cache Of Emails Detail How Hunter Biden Earned Millions In China “For Introductions”

Rudy Giuliani hinted last night that there would be more emails from the trove discovered by a Delaware computer repair shop owner (who has shared his story on the record with Fox News). And at 0500ET, the NYPost published another lengthy exposé – at least the second front-page piece in what is shaping up to be a fascinating series – citing never-before-seen emails between Hunter Biden and various individuals connected to a major Chinese energy firm that failed earlier this year after its chairman – a party insider with deep ties to China’s military – was “disappeared” by China’s state security apparatus.

The first of three email chains explored in the story was sent to biden by a man named Jams Gillar, of the international consulting firm J2cR. The email chain discusses what appears to be a generous compensation package for Hunter Biden, along with other individuals whom the Post was apparently unable to identify (though it’s tempting to hazard a guess).

A subject line on the email, dated May 13, 2017 read “Expectations”, and it included details of “remuneration packages” for six individuals involved in the new business venture (the nature of the business wasn’t clear, though it appears to be related to Biden’s international consulting business). However, Biden’s partner in the business appears to be CEFC China Energy, the now-defunct energy firm mentioned above.

The deal also listed “10 Jim” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Though neither was positively identified.

In another email, sent by Biden as part of a chain dated Aug. 2, 2017, Biden discusses what appears to be a joint venture – a deal structure common in China, where foreign competitors must build partnerships with domestic firms – involving the former Chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming. Half the ownership was to be held by Hunter and the Biden family.

Ye disappeared in early 2018 and is believed to have had deep connections to China’s intelligence and security services. Though at one point, Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

Here’s the excerpt from the NY Post story, accompanied by visual snippets culled directly from the emails, in which Biden asserts that the reason this joint venture is “so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners in the equity and profits.”

The nature of this ‘venture’ wasn’t made clear.

Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.” “The chairman changed that deal after we me in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Biden wrote. “Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn the equity and profits of the JV’s investments.”

What’s more, a photo published by the Post and dated Aug. 1, 2017 shows what appears to be a handwritten flowchart illustrating the ownership structure of “Hudson West”, split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone else identified only as “Chairman.” – READ MORE

