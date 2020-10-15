Trump: Pelosi Has ‘A Lot of Mental Problems’ When Discussing COVID-19 Relief (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), claiming she has “a lot of mental problems.”

The president said during Thursday’s phone call interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney that Pelosi “doesn’t want to give anything. She thinks it helps her with the election and I don’t think so. … We’re not holding it up. She is holding it up.”

Trump tells Stuart Varney that he won’t call up Pelosi and negotiate a stimulus bill because she has “a lot of mental problems” pic.twitter.com/UBcUD5F3iy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020

Asked if he would pick up the phone to call the House speaker, Trump responded, “Sure I would. But I know my people. I know life. She’s got a lot of problems, she’s got a lot of mental problems and it’s going to be very hard to do anything with her.”

Though Trump claimed Pelosi is the one holding up COVID-19 relief, the president ended negotiations on another relief bill last week. However, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Pelosi have been in discussion this week over a stimulus bill. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --