Elton John blasts ‘bulls**t’ criticism from LGBT community over straight actor portraying him in new movie

Sir Elton John has come to the defense of a heterosexual actor who portrays the legendary musician in the upcoming film “Rocketman,” a forthcoming biopic based on John’s life.

What’s the background?

Actor Taron Egerton, a straight man who portrays John in the film, has been criticized by the LGBT community for playing the role of a gay music icon. Critics say Egerton should have turned down the role and allowed a gay man to portray John instead.

What did Elton John say?

Speaking to The Sun UK after “Rocketman” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, John made it clear he vehemently disagrees with Egerton’s critics.

“That’s all bulls**t, I’m sorry,” he told the newspaper about the criticism.

“If people don’t like it, review-wise, or it doesn’t make one dollar, it’s the movie I wanted to make and that’s all that counts. I can look back and say, ‘You know what, I love it. I can live with it,'” he explained. – READ MORE