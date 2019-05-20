Dem senator threatens ‘action’ against ‘radical’ justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch if they don’t back Roe v. Wade

Amid Alabama enacting the strictest abortion ban in America, presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) threatened “action” against “radical” Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch if they don’t back Roe v. Wade.

“That is the law of the land, and I think both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to the Judiciary Committee when they said they would uphold precedent. And if they then go back on this — this statement they made during their confirmation hearings — I think we should look toward what we will do to address it, because we need far more oversight and accountability over these Supreme Court Justices, and if they lied in their hearings, then we should take action,” she added.

Gillibrand is heading up an effort to battle abortion restrictions that state legislatures have enacted, including Georgia, which just passed a law banning abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.