Elon Musk Predicts Artificial Intelligence Will Spawn An ‘Immortal Dictator’ Who Will End Humanity

Technological innovator Elon Musk is warning humanity that artificial intelligence could one day reach sentience and create for itself an immortal dictatorship “from which we can never escape.”

Speaking to documentary filmmaker Chris Paine, Musk predicted that so-called “super-intelligence” could one day easily outpace its human programmers and take over the world, ultimately subjugating humanity to its robot wishes.

“The least scary future I can think of is one where we have at least democratized AI because if one company or small group of people manages to develop godlike digital superintelligence, they could take over the world,” Musk said, according to a CNBC review of the resulting documentary.

“At least when there’s an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for an AI, there would be no death. It would live forever. And then you’d have an immortal dictator from which we can never escape.”- READ MORE

