WATCH: Tony Robbins Mocks #MeToo Victimhood, Gets Into War Of Words With Feminist

Last month, motivational speaker Tony Robbins was confronted by a feminist in one of his audiences for slamming the victimhood element of the popular anti-sexual harassment #MeToo movement and warning that its excesses would actually hurt women.

According to Robbins, some women are using the movement as a “drug” to “try to get significance.” Robbins argued, “anger is not empowerment.” He also noted that he’s spoken to “a dozen” men in power concerned that the movement would unfairly swallow them too, highlighting one businessman who apparently passed on a qualified “attractive” female job candidate out of fear.

A feminist who claimed she’s a victim of sexual misconduct, Nanine McCool, challenged Robbins in a viral exchange. The woman, attending a seminar in San Jose, California, blasted the hugely “influential” speaker for paying the movement a “disservice” with his apparently wrongheaded observations.

“Who should throw the stone? You shouldn’t throw that stone if you live in a f***ing glass house,” said Robbins. “Is there any one of us that hasn’t done something that we prefer we’d not or that we’re embarrassed by or that was hurtful even if we didn’t intend it to?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1