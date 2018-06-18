Elon Musk: ‘I Am a Socialist’

Tesla CEO and PayPal billionaire Elon Musk surprised many Friday when he declared on Twitter that he is a socialist. Conservative critics, however, may well have agreed, given his companies’ reliance on the state.

Those who proclaim themselves “socialists” are usually depressing, have no sense of humor & attended an expensive college. Fate loves irony. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018

A socialist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018

“No sense of humor” is certainly proving itself true. Good grief!

How many socialists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Answer: That’s not funny!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018

By the way, I am actually a socialist. Just not the kind that shifts resources from most productive to least productive, pretending to do good, while actually causing harm. True socialism seeks greatest good for all. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018

Musk tweeted his declaration Friday after first tweeting that socialists have no sense of humor – READ MORE

