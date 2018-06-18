Business Technology
Elon Musk: ‘I Am a Socialist’
Tesla CEO and PayPal billionaire Elon Musk surprised many Friday when he declared on Twitter that he is a socialist. Conservative critics, however, may well have agreed, given his companies’ reliance on the state.
Those who proclaim themselves “socialists” are usually depressing, have no sense of humor & attended an expensive college. Fate loves irony.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018
A socialist
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018
“No sense of humor” is certainly proving itself true. Good grief!
How many socialists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
Answer: That’s not funny!!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018
By the way, I am actually a socialist. Just not the kind that shifts resources from most productive to least productive, pretending to do good, while actually causing harm. True socialism seeks greatest good for all.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018
Musk tweeted his declaration Friday after first tweeting that socialists have no sense of humor
