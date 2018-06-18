Trump says Washington Post staffers should strike: ‘We would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time’

President Trump on Sunday encouraged Washington Post employees to go on strike, saying the move would mean getting rid of “Fake News for an extended period of time.”

“Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough. I think a really long strike would be a great idea,” Trump tweeted, referencing Jeff Bezos, the Post’s owner and CEO of Amazon. “Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time!”

He also renewed his previous inaccurate claim that the Post is a “registered lobbyist.”

Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough. I think a really long strike would be a great idea. Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is @WaPo a registered lobbyist? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

Trump’s tweet came shortly after the Post reported that former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone met with a Russian national who offered dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in exchange for $2 million during the 2016 election.– READ MORE

