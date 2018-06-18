Paris Unveils Shocking New Anti-Terror ‘Perimeter Fence’ Around The Eiffel Tower

The iconic Eiffel Tower is putting the finishing touches on a $40 million security upgrade to prevent the tourist attraction from falling victim to a terrorist attack.

On Thursday, Paris officials unveiled the 10-foot-tall bulletproof glass barriers that will cover two sides of the tower. When the project is completed, 450 clear panes measuring 2.36-inches thick will guard access to the tower from the south and north, the New York Post reported.

In addition, 420 cement blocks will block vehicle access to the glass.

The other two avenues of approach will be blocked by metal barriers that are slightly more than 10 feet tall, according to the BBC.

Nearly 250 people have been killed in terror attacks in France since 2015. The attacks led to constant security patrols at the site, as well as temporary barriers, which will be replaced by the permanent security structures.

#Paris 🇫🇷 unveils bulletproof glass walls around the #EiffelTower to prevent terror attacks. pic.twitter.com/vumkaTjyOQ — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) June 15, 2018

“The square of the Eiffel Tower was still, at the time, accessible to anyone very easily,” said Bernard Gaudillère, president of the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel, according to ABC News. “Therefore we decided to build a new perimeter around the Eiffel Tower to increase the security.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1