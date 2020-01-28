Elizabeth Warren’s Daughter Amelia Piggybacked off Mom to Cash In on Corporate Contracts

Amelia Warren Tyagi, daughter of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), piggybacked off her mother to cash in on corporate clients for her new company during the presidential hopeful’s time chairing the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) oversight committee, Government Accountability Institute (GAI) president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer reveals in his investigative book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

Profiles in Corruption details how Warren’s daughter, Amelia, demonstratively benefited from her mother’s position of power, using Warren’s influence to grow the company she co-founded in 2007.

Amelia, alongside business partner Jody Greenstone Miller, founded the Business Talent Group (BTG) in 2007, “a temp firm for specialized and highly skilled employees.” The business played a role in what has been dubbed the “gig economy,” centralized around independent contractors and part-time workers. In other words, “people are hired for part-time jobs rather than full-time employment” — something Warren has railed against.

BTG did not have a smooth start. As Profiles in Corruption points out, temp businesses are “largely about corporate connections” — connections which exploded after Warren landed her job as the chair of the TARP oversight committee, which “played a central role in the federal government’s bailout of financial firms” – READ MORE