Bolton Ripped for Reportedly Dropping Impeachment ‘Bombshell’ in New Book

The New York Times reports that former National Security Advisor John Bolton said President Donald Trump told him he wanted military aid to Ukraine linked to an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in his forthcoming book.

The report led to a new round of calls for senators to subpoena Bolton as a witness in the Senate trial.

So basically Bolton didn’t want to testify to House bc then what’s coming out now would be old news and might hurt the preorder sales for his book? Just trying to do the math — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 27, 2020

If you think anyone other than Bolton’s lawyer, publisher, or agent leaked this to 1) juice sales of his book, and 2) get revenge against Trump for firing Bolton and refusing to start a bunch of new wars, you’re an idiot. https://t.co/JQSHl9DP4T — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 27, 2020

In a series of tweets, Trump denied that he told Bolton he wanted to link aid to an investigation of the Bidens.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.” – READ MORE