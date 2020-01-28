Bolton Ripped for Reportedly Dropping Impeachment ‘Bombshell’ in New Book

The New York Times reports that former National Security Advisor John Bolton said President Donald Trump told him he wanted military aid to Ukraine linked to an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in his forthcoming book.

The report led to a new round of calls for senators to subpoena Bolton as a witness in the Senate trial.

In a series of tweets, Trump denied that he told Bolton he wanted to link aid to an investigation of the Bidens.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.” – READ MORE

