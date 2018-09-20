CNN’s Chris Cillizza Lies About Trump ‘Telling FBI to Ignore’ Kavanaugh Misconduct Allegation

Cillizza, who has already proven himself to be one of the most flagrantly dishonest staffers at the far-left CNN, tweeted out his lie Tuesday in response to a comment Trump made about the FBI not wanting to investigate the misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh.

No big deal: Just the president telling the FBI to ignore an allegation of sexual assault https://t.co/lvO8w9ccOm — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 18, 2018

Cillizza’s lie is deceptive in two ways.

To begin with, in his statement, all the president did was reiterate what the FBI has already said. On two occasions, through the Department of Justice, and independent of Trump, the FBI accurately pointed out that their agency does not investigate local sexual misconduct allegations, especially ones that happened 36 years ago when both parties were still teenagers in high school.