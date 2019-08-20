Chinese Social Credit Score Prevents 2.5 Million “Discredited Entities” From Buying Plane Tickets

The Communist Chinese government is bragging about its social credit system has prevented 2.5 million “discredited entities” from purchasing plane tickets and 90,000 people from buying high speed train tickets in the month of July alone.

“China restricted 2.56 million discredited entities from purchasing plane tickets, and 90,000 entities from buying high-speed rail tickets in July,” tweeted the Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece.

China restricted 2.56 million discredited entities from purchasing plane tickets, and 90,000 entities from buying high-speed rail tickets in July: NDRC #socialcredit pic.twitter.com/4zAwJ7hrBn — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 16, 2019

As of November 2018, 6.7 million Chinese people had already been banned from buying air and train tickets. That number now appears to be surging.

While many on the left and in the media decry China’s Orwellian social credit score system, they simultaneously advocate for a similar thing in the west, where people are deplatformed and have their right to engage in commerce revoked because of their political views. – READ MORE