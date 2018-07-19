Elizabeth Warren Makes Even STRANGER Claim About Her History: She’s A ‘Capitalist’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is well known for claiming a Native American heritage she can’t prove. But Monday, the Massachusetts Democrat made an even wilder claim about her personal history: that she’s a capitalist.

Speaking to the New England Council, at an event typically used to springboard candidates into a national campaign, Warren said she believes in markets and trade, while highlighting a bankruptcy policy change she offered back in 2009.

“I am a capitalist to my bones,” Sen. Warren tells New England Council, one of several instances this morning where she’s highlighted her belief in capitalism and markets while talking bankruptcy policy #mapoli — Katie Lannan (@katielannan) July 16, 2018

Warren has styled herself as a “bankruptcy expert,” but her proposals to reform the bankruptcy process have been routinely demolished by economists more familiar with the subject. She also regularly claims not to be opposed to “capitalism” per se, but to “crony capitalism,” though her solution isn’t freer markets and fewer regulations, it’s a quasi-socialist collection of monetary policies that punish those who make money, and provide handouts to those who don’t. – READ MORE

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hinting at a future 2020 battle with President Trump in a new fundraising memo in which she mentions the president six times.

Teaming with MoveOn, her note meant to raise money for her reelection campaign off Trump’s latest “Pocahontas” attack never mentions any 2018 opponent. In it, she suggests that a broader war with Trump is coming.

Dear MoveOn member,

My 2018 re-election campaign is heating up, and Donald Trump just attacked me again—this time for speaking out against his immoral policies at the border.

But you know what? Mitch McConnell can’t shut me up, the Koch brothers can’t buy me off, and Donald Trump’s tweets won’t scare me away. I’ll continue to fight for all of us, with all of you by my side.

There’s only one challenge: Speaking out and standing up to Donald Trump and the Super PACs takes a grassroots army—and that army takes resources. Instead of asking corporate lobbyists for money, I’m asking you, Paul. And I’d like to meet you in person!

Can you chip in $3 now to help support my re-election campaign and MoveOn’s efforts to elect progressive Democrats in 2018? When you do, you’ll be entered to win a trip to meet with me one-on-one on the campaign trail or in Washington, D.C.!

I’ve spent the past six years in the Senate working every day to fight the entrenched powers in Washington and to level the playing field for working people. And I can promise you this: I’m just getting started.

With Donald Trump in the White House, we face a crisis in our country. It’s up to us to make a choice: Are we going to be a country that builds a future for all of our kids, or are we going to allow the billionaires and giant corporations to leave everyone else behind?

