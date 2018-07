Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed by Democrats: Her socialist dreams ‘would bankrupt the country’

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, now a Democrat turned independent, wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday calling on Democrats to vote for Mr. Crowley, who will appear on the ballot of the Working Families Party in November.

Mr. Lieberman argued that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s policies “are so far from the mainstream, her election in November would make it harder for Congress to stop fighting and start fixing problems.

“Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America, whose platform, like hers, is more Socialist than Democratic,” he wrote.

“Her dreams of new federal spending would bankrupt the country or require very large tax increases, including on the working class,” he continued. “Her approach foresees government ownership of many private companies, which would decimate the economy and put millions out of work.”

In an interview published Tuesday by The Hill, Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings warned Ms. Ocasio-Cortez that alienating moderates in the party would hurt her chances of getting anything done if she’s elected. – READ MORE

According to The Daily Wire, the exchange in question was about the May clashes at the Israeli border with Gaza, which Ocasio-Cortez has described as a “massacre.” Hoover noted that the “geo-politics” of a Palestinian protest are a good deal different from a peaceful demonstration in the United States by people “expressing their First Amendment right to protest.”

“Well, yes, but I also think that what people are starting to see, at least, in the occupation of Palestine, is just an increasing crisis of humanitarian condition,” the candidate said. “And that, to me, is just where I tend to come from on this issue.”

“You use the term ‘the occupation of Palestine,’” Hoover continued. “What do you mean by that?”

“Oh! Um.” There was a significant pause before Ocasio-Cortez embarked on her answer. “I think what I meant is, like, the settlements that are increasing in some of these areas and places where Palestinians are experiencing difficulty in access to their housing and homes.”

“Do you think you can expand on that?” Hoover continued, showing considerable restraint by not asking whether Ocasio-Cortez would like to phone a friend.

“Yeah, I mean, I think, I’d also just — I am not the expert on geopolitics on this issue,” Ocasio-Cortez said, breaking into laughter.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine. When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018

Yes, you don’t say. I don’t know what she thinks is particularly hysterical here. I mean, I certainly know what I find funny, although I also find my mirth considerably tempered by the fact that this woman will likely be voting in the Congress of the United States on issues regarding the Jewish state and Palestine come January next. – READ MORE

