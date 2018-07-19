McCain: Trump plays into ‘Putin’s hands’ by attacking Montenegro, questioning NATO obligations

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that President Trump played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin by “attacking Montenegro & questioning our obligations under NATO.”

McCain in a pair of tweets said that “the people of #Montenegro boldly withstood pressure from #Putin’s Russia to embrace democracy.”

#Putin will do anything to shatter the transatlantic alliance. In 2016, he nearly succeeded in overthrowing #Montenegro’s democratically elected government & murdering its prime minister in order to prevent it from joining #NATO. Read more: https://t.co/0JO3bkFLI9 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 18, 2018

Trump during an interview that aired late Tuesday was asked by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson why his son should “go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?” – READ MORE

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain on Monday called President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “a tragic mistake” and a new low point for the United States, accusing the American leader of failing to defend his country.- READ MORE

