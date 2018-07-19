True Pundit

Politics

McCain: Trump plays into ‘Putin’s hands’ by attacking Montenegro, questioning NATO obligations

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that President Trump played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin by “attacking Montenegro & questioning our obligations under NATO.”

McCain in a pair of tweets said that “the people of #Montenegro boldly withstood pressure from #Putin’s Russia to embrace democracy.”

Trump during an interview that aired late Tuesday was asked by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson why his son should “go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?” – READ MORE

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain on Monday called President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “a tragic mistake” and a new low point for the United States, accusing the American leader of failing to defend his country.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

McCain: Trump plays into 'Putin's hands' by attacking Montenegro, questioning NATO obligations
McCain: Trump plays into 'Putin's hands' by attacking Montenegro, questioning NATO obligations

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that President Trump played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin by "attacking Montenegro & questioning our obligations under NATO."

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: