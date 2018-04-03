Elizabeth Warren Lashes Out At President Trump During Speech In China

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in China this week, and speaking with foreign dignitaries about her “reservations” concerning the Trump Administration’s foreign policy, even as the Trump White House works to re-negotiate the American-Chinese trade relationship.

Speaking to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, Warren reportedly said that she felt uncomfortable with Trump’s hard line in trade negotiations with the Asian superpower, likely implying that, as president, she might reconsider how the United States approaches the Chinese government on matters of economic policy.

“This has been a chaotic foreign policy in the region, and that makes it hard to keep the allies that we need to accomplish our objectives closely stitched in,” Warren said, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1