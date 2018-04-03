Knife Attacks Propel London To Outpace NYC’s Murder Rate For First Time In Modern History

London, lauded by the Left for its strict gun laws and embrace of multiculturalism, is not the haven it’s cracked up to be. In February, the U.K. capital outpaced New York City’s murder rate for the first time in modern history as London experienced a surge in knife attacks.

Both cities have roughly the same population; in the month of February, 15 people were murdered in London, whereas NYC recorded 14 homicide deaths, reports The London Times.

London is set to outpace NYC’s murder rate for March as well. “By late last night there had been 22 killings in the capital, according to the Metropolitan police, against 21 in the US city,” notes the Times. Eight of those murdered in March happened in a span of just seven days.

Since 2014, excluding victims of terrorism, the number of London murders has risen by a stunning 38%. – READ MORE

