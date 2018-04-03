CNN star Jim Acosta slammed for ‘harsh,’ ‘inflammatory’ questions to Trump in front of children

But Acosta, while the president was seated with a group of youngsters, shouted, “Mr. President, what about the DACA kids? Should they worry about what is going to happen to them, sir?”

“Didn’t you kill DACA, sir? Didn’t you kill DACA?” Acosta aggressively asked.

Here’s Jim Acosta yelling at Trump about DACA while the president colors with Barron, Melania & children gathered at the White House pic.twitter.com/JCPsaREe8A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson brought Acosta’s outburst to light, tweeting video of the CNN star interrupting the lighthearted family event.

Psychotherapist and author Jonathan Alpert told Fox News that journalism ethics “seem to be a thing of the past” in the modern era of 24/7 news coverage, but he said “one would expect a certain level of respect and sensitivity at an event where kids” are in attendance. He explained that Barron Trump is most likely accustomed to negative commentary around his father, but the rhetoric could have a negative impact on the other kids.

“The word ‘kill’ might be seen as rather harsh and inflammatory in the young minds of the attendees,” Alpert said. “As for CNN’s Jim Acosta, there’s a time and place for everything and maybe the family-oriented Easter Egg Roll wasn’t quite the right place.” – READ MORE

