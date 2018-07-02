Elizabeth Warren jumps on anti-ICE bandwagon: ‘This is about children held in cages’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Saturday for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to be replaced as anti-ICE sentiment continued its rapid migration from the far left to the Democratic mainstream.

“The president’s deeply immoral actions have made it obvious: We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality,” the Massachusetts Democrat told a crowd at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Her comments, delivered as she stood on the back of a white pick-up truck, make her the latest potential Democratic presidential contender to follow the left’s lead by scrambling onto the anti-ICE bandwagon.- READ MORE

