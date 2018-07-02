‘Not Acceptable’: Tomi Lahren Calls for Improved Border Fencing Over Current ‘Barbed Wire and Twigs’ (VIDEO)

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, and on Saturday she said that the current border fencing in place is severely lacking.

Lahren said she was shown the different fencing used to stymie immigrants attempting to cross the border, as well areas with no fencing at all.

President Donald Trump said last week at a rally in North Dakota that construction of a border wall has already been started.

“We’re getting the wall built,” Trump said.