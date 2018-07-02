Trump: US will ‘absolutely’ sanction European companies that do business with Iran

President Trump said Sunday that the U.S. will “absolutely” sanction European companies that do business with Iran.

Trump said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that European companies will face consequences as a result of the U.S. withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Yes, of course. That’s what we’re doing. Absolutely,” the president responded when asked if the U.S. would sanction European companies that do business with Iran.

Trump announced earlier this year that he would pull the U.S. out of the pact, which offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. The White House has said the U.S. will put those sanctions back into place.

As a result of those sanctions, companies that do business with Iran could face penalties from the U.S. It was previously unclear if the U.S. would penalize European nations that chose to remain in the Obama-era agreement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1