Key Virginia Democratic Candidates Won’t Say if They Support Governor’s Gun Confiscation Plan

Key Virginia Democratic candidates have been silent on Governor Ralph Northam’s (D.) marquee plan to confiscate certain firearms in the lead-up to the 2019 election.

A Washington Free Beacon review of the campaign websites of 17 Democrats running in hotly contested Virginia Senate and House of Delegates races found no mention of the governor’s plans. Eleven of the candidates mention broader support for gun control on their campaign websites, but emphasize measures other than new gun bans or confiscation. Six do not mention gun control at all.

Additionally, none of the 17 Democrats responded to questions about whether they would support Northam’s confiscation plan. The Free Beacon sent multiple emails asking each candidate about Northam’s efforts to ban not only future sales, but also possession of what he termed “assault firearms.”

Northam, who has campaigned for fellow Democrats in the fast-approaching 2019 election, first advocated for the confiscation scheme back in January. He pushed again for confiscation in the immediate aftermath of his blackface scandal, flanked by similarly scandal-ridden Attorney General Mark Herring (D.) and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax (D.). – READ MORE