Elizabeth Warren declares Trump could be jailed by the time the 2020 presidential election rolls around

On her first full day of campaigning as a declared presidential candidate, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) mused that President Donald Trump might be in jail by the time Election Day arrives.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be President,” Warren reportedly told voters in Iowa. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

On a previous appearance in Iowa, Warren did not mention the scandals surrounding Trump, which could be used to attempt to thwart his re-election.

“But her campaign, which has faced more direct attacks from Trump than other Democratic candidates, appears to see the question about Trump’s own viability as way to stop engaging with everything he says,” the Washington Post reported.

Warren said she believes the country is facing "dangerous moment," according to CNN. "What happens in 2020 is going to determine the direction of our nation, the direction of our people."