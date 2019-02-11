Record Featuring Pro-Trump Kaya Jones Wins Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album

Although left-wing and anti-Trump politics have been at the forefront of Grammy Awards shows over the past few years, one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters was a part of a major achievement this year.

Several media outlets, including Rolling Stone , released the complete list of winners for the 61st annual Grammys hours before the show began.

The lists revealed that Christian singer Jason Crabb’s album “Unexpected” won the top honor for Best Roots Gospel Album.

What makes this so unique is that the album features pop singer Kaya Jones, a vocal Trump supporter.

On the fifth song of the album called, “Let It Be Love,” the conservative and former Pussycat Doll sings in a collaboration with Crabb.

Clearly excited by the Grammy news, Jones tweeted about it.

"We @JasonCrabbMusic won the Grammy @RecordingAcad God is amazing! #GrammyWinner," she wrote.