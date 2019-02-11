Democrat vows to move forward with impeachment, dividing his party

House Democrats are facing the prospect of another floor vote on impeaching President Trump, the first since they took control of the chamber.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) announced this past week that he will call for a third vote on impeachment that is sure to divide Democrats.

He previously forced House floor votes in 2017 and 2018, under a GOP-held House, that put fellow lawmakers on the record about impeachment.

This would be the first time the House would vote on impeachment under a Democratic House, and a decision to not move forward would invite criticism.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist who has run nationwide ads urging Democrats to impeach Trump, has warned he’ll turn his fire on Democrats if they do not take action against the president.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), however, have long signaled caution on the issue. – READ MORE