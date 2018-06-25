Democratic Socialists of America, others groups, behind protests at ICE facilities across country

A movement called “Occupy ICE” is emerging across the country. Over the past few days, protests against the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have happened in New York City, Washington state, Washington, Oregon, and in other locations, according to published reports.

Protesters are calling for an end to ICE because they believe its enforcement of immigration laws and policies is a human rights abuse.

“Though the protests are not led by any one group, the Democratic Socialists of America are involved in most states, alongside groups associated with prison abolition, immigration rights and anarchist collectives,” The Hill reported.

Actress Cynthia Nixon, a Democratic challenger for New York governor, called ICE a “terrorist” organization earlier this week. She also wants the agency abolished.

ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell told The Hill the agency “fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference.” She added, however, that “ICE remains committed to immigration enforcement consistent with federal law and agency policy.” – READ MORE

