MSNBC Analyst: ‘We in the Media’ Failed to Explain Russia Probe in ‘Bite-Sized Way’ for Public (VIDEO)

MSNBC analyst Richard Stengel said Thursday that “we in the media” hadn’t done a good-enough job of explaining the particulars of the Russia investigation to the public in a “bite-sized way.”

In the aftermath of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s low-key testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill, the former Obama administration diplomat said on Deadline: White House it was incumbent on the press and Democrats to put significant nuggets from the Russia probe on a “three-by-five card” and repeat it over and over for Americans to understand.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who was among the many members of the media critical of Mueller’s performance on Capitol Hill, said nevertheless Mueller had “destroyed” Trump’s credibility. In her reading, Mueller had laid bare that Trump would be charged with a crime if he were not president. Mueller said the investigation did not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice but didn’t come to a conclusion as to whether he committed a crime. – READ MORE

