Elizabeth Warren apologizes to Cherokee Nation for taking DNA test to prove Native-American roots

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove she had Native-American ancestry, taking a step to smooth over the lingering controversy as she prepares to formally launch her 2020 presidential campaign.

“Senator Warren has reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe. We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws, not through DNA tests,” Cherokee Nation spokeswoman Julie Hubbard said in a statement.

The October DNA test by the Massachusetts senator angered some tribal leaders and sparked plenty of political pushback against the senator at the time.

The New York Times and The Intercept first reported the apology, a break from Warren’s past reluctance to issue one. But the Times reported Warren privately expressed concern she may have hurt her standing with Native-American groups and her own supporters in her handling of the test.

“We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end,” Hubbard added.

The move comes just over a week before Warren is expected to formally declare her candidacy for president, after having launched an exploratory committee. On Thursday, her campaign teased that Warren would have an announcement on Feb. 9. – READ MORE