Sasse Throws Gauntlet Down To The Entire Senate: I’m Going To Ask Them If They’re Against Infanticide

On Thursday, speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NB) threw down the gauntlet to his 99 fellow senators, informing them, “On Monday, I’m going to ask all 100 senators to come to the floor and be against infanticide. This shouldn’t be complicated.”

As Alexandra DeSanctis reports at National Review, Sasse “announced that he is starting a dual-track process for the Senate to consider his legislation, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, in light of Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s recent comments about late-term abortion legislation in his state. Sasse is using the Rule 14 process to expedite consideration of the bill, as well as calling for a vote to pass the bill under unanimous consent on the Senate floor next week.”

Sasse quoted the incendiary comments made this week by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who intimated that even if a baby is born alive, a mother in his state could still opt to let the baby die. Sasse pointed out that Northam, despite huge outrage precipitated by his remarks, doubled down on Thursday.

Sasse stated: We’re talking about killing a baby that’s been born. We’re not talking about some euphemism, we’re not talking about a clump of cells. We’re talking about a little baby girl who’s been born and is on a table in a hospital or a medical facility and then a decision or a debate would be had about whether or not you could kill that little baby. We’re talking about the most vulnerable among us, and we have a public official in America out there again and again defending a practice. This is infanticide that we’re talking about. – READ MORE