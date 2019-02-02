Politico: With Wall Deal Elusive in Congress, Path Clears for Trump Framing National Emergency Declaration on Border

Politico’s White House Reporter, Nancy Cook, Came Out With A Curious Article On Thursday, Laying Out How, With Congress Unlikely To Approve Any Funding For President Donald Trump’s Planned Border Wall, He Should Instead Go The Route Of A National Emergency Declaration, And That It Is Breitbart News That Has Been Leading The Way In Framing The Argument For Such A Declaration.

Cook wrote: The White House is finalizing details of a potential national emergency declaration to secure President Donald Trump’s border wall, even as lawmakers are trying to broker an immigration deal that could avert another shutdown in just over two weeks. Trump met with his budget chief, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Jared Kushner and other top officials, including White House lawyers, on Tuesday to walk through the logistics of such a move. And White House aides have been quietly meeting with outside conservative political groups to build support for the president to take such an action. Those talking points, which emphasize Trump’s legal authority, have begun to show up in such conservative media outlets as Breitbart News.

Breitbart News has certainly been ahead of the curve with the rest of the media on this particular matter. A week ago, on Jan. 24, Breitbart News legal editor Ken Klukowski explained how President Trump has the legal authority–already delegated to him from Congress–to build the wall on the border.

Klukowski explains:

Congress has passed 136 statutory provisions pertaining to presidential emergency powers over the years, delegating significant authority to the president when he declares an emergency. Congress’s research arm notes that in certain types of emergencies, these powers include restricting travel, seizing commodities or property, and regulating businesses.

Not only that, but Congress specifically amended the Posse Comitatus Act – the law that prevents U.S. military troops from operating on U.S. soil, found at 18 U.S.C. § 1385 – in the 2007 National Defense Authorization Act to allow U.S. troops to function domestically under certain circumstances. One of those circumstances is to enforce federal law. Another is that the defense secretary can deploy troops to stop illegal aliens from crossing the U.S. border if the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requests military assistance. – READ MORE