‘Elite’ Californians Are Making Major Hospital ‘Donations’ To Jump The Line For COVID Vaccinations

Given that Pfizer’s vaccine is in short supply and stringent temperature requirements for shipment and storage have limited vaccinations only to frontline hospital workers and long term elderly patients – there’s a growing movement among wealthy Americans offering five-figure donations to hospitals to cut in line and receive an early dose of the vaccine.

Wealthy Californians are calling their doctors, offering tens of thousands of dollars in donations for the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We get hundreds of calls every single day,” said Ehsan Ali, who runs Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor.

Ali, whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, pay thousands of dollars per year for personalized care. “This is the first time where I have not been able to get something for my patients,” he said.

Like the rest of the country, California has laid out health-care workers, nursing home residents, essential workers, people with chronic health conditions, in that order, will receive the vaccine. Everyone else will have to wait as vaccines are in short supply.

Physician Jeff Toll, who has admitting privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, had one patient ask him:

“If I donate $25,000 to Cedars, would that help me get in line?'”

Toll said, of course, not. – READ MORE

