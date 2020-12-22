Dem Senator Claims Republicans Challenging Election Results Are ‘Bordering On’ Treason, Which Is Punishable By Death

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) spoke out over the weekend to outrageously claim that Republican lawmakers who refuse to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory “are bordering on sedition and treason,” a crime that is punishable by death.

While appearing on CNN, Shaheen said that Republicans who continue to challenge their election result are breaking their promise to defend the constitution.

“Each of us who are serving as senators took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. One of the most fundamental principles of the Constitution is the peaceful transition of power,” Shaheen said. “These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason.”

Sen, Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH): “These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason … ” pic.twitter.com/jQfcl5oaoS — The Recount (@therecount) December 18, 2020

This comment is particularly disturbing given the fact that the federal law states that those who are found guilty of treason against the U.S. “shall suffer death.” The U.S. criminal code on treason states – READ MORE

