Biden Suggests Accusations Against Son, Who Is Under Multi-Year Criminal Probe, Are ‘Kind Of Foul Play’

Democrat Joe Biden claimed without evidence during an interview on Thursday that accusations being made against his son, who is under federal criminal investigation, were “foul play” being used to damage him politically.

Biden made the remarks during an interview with comedian Stephen Colbert, who teed up softball questions for the 78-year-old Biden.

Joe Biden on ongoing Federal Investigations into Hunter: “It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play, but, look it is what it is. And he’s a grown man. He is the smartest man I know. I mean, from a pure intellectual capacity and as long as he’s good , we’re good.” pic.twitter.com/DCEdztIOaG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2020

“Case in point, I know you want to be as bipartisan and reach across the aisle, but as much as you don’t want it to happen, you know that the people who want to make hay in Washington are going to try to use your adult son as a cudgel against you,” Colbert said to Biden. “How do you feel about that, and what do you have to say to those people?”

“Well, look, we have great confidence in our son,” Biden responded. “I am not concerned about any accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play, but look, it is what it is, and he’s a grown man. He is the smartest man I know, I mean, from a pure intellectual capacity.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --