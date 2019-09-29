Eleven Senate Republicans Vote to End Trump’s National Emergency

Eleven Republicans voted with Senate Democrats Wednesday to nullify a resolution that would terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency, which would eliminate Trump’s ability to fund the construction of a southern border wall.

Senate Democrats, along with eleven Republicans, voted to pass S.J. Res. 54, which would terminate Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border. The resolution was created by Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) and co-sponsored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME).

However, Congress has failed to provide significant funding to help secure America’s southern border by building a border wall. With Congress’s failure to provide funding, President Trump declared a national emergency to build the border, which diverted military funding so that he could build a wall along the southern border.

The Republican senators who voted against Trump’s national emergency to build the wall include:

Lamar Alexander (R-TN) Roy Blunt (R-MO) Susan Collins (R-ME) Mike Lee (R-UT) Jerry Moran (R-KS) Rand Paul (R-KY) Rob Portman (R-OH) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Mitt Romney (R-UT) Pat Toomey (R-PA) Roger Wicker (R-MS)

All of these Republicans voted in March to terminate the national emergency, and the resolution failed to override a veto-proof majority in the House after Trump vetoed the legislation. – READ MORE